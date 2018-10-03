Mayor James Palmer agrees to meet with Newmarket Town Council

James Palmer said he 'would be happy to' meet with Newmarket Town Council (4576248)

Combined authority boss James Palmer said he will meet with Newmarket's councillors about their concerns the town could 'become a suburb of Cambridge'.

Last month Cllr Andy Drummond called on Mr Palmer, the mayor for Cambridgeshire and Peterborough, to agree a 'memorandum of understanding to protect Newmarket for the next decade and beyond'. But Mr Palmer questioned how much development would progress in the town and ruled out including Newmarket in infrastructure spending.

"I have no plans to include Newmarket in any of my infrastructure schemes. There has historically been very little new housing development in the town for various reasons and I see no prospect of that changing any time soon," he said. "I would be happy to meet with Cllr Drummond and members of the town council if they have any concerns over this."

In September, former Newmarket mayor Cllr Andy Drummond warned development plans which could see Cambridge become the size of Greater Manchester by 2030 would see the town become a suburb of the city.

Cllr Drummond said: "It is clear that should Cambridge be successful in its growth plans and become the size of Manchester over the next decade, Newmarket will be subsumed into it as part of the process of urban sprawl. Put simply, we will become a suburb of Cambridge.

"As we all know, Newmarket is the international home of horseracing so it's important that we take steps to protect its status before it becomes absorbed into suburbia."