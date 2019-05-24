Prime Minister Theresa May announced she is to resign as party leader and Prime Minister

Newmarket's MP Matt Hancock might be a long-odds outsider to become the next Prime Minister but has not ruled himself out of entering the race.

Today Theresa May gave an emotional speech outside 10 Downing Street where she announced she is to step down as leader of the Conservative Party on June 7.

It comes after months of mounting pressure and failure to push through her deal to leave the European Union.

She will remain Prime Minister until a new party leader is selected.

London MP and former foreign secretary Boris Johnson is the bookies favourite to inherit the title but Mr Hancock could enter the race.

Is he about to join the race? Matt Hancock MP, pictured August 2012, comes home to win the Blue Square Cavalry Charge riding Dick Doughtywylie.

The health secretary is rumoured to be preparing a campaign and has told the BBC's Today programme: “I don’t rule out standing for the leadership”.

At the start of the month the 40-year-old MP called on the Tories to "skip a generation" when replacing the prime minister and urged the party to pick a leader who hasn't been "tainted" by Brexit.

And bookies have listed him as a long-odds outsider.

The shortest price bookmaker is Ladbrookes at 33/1. But PaddyPower has the farther-of-three priced at 50/1 - behind Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage, 25/1, but miles ahead of ITV host Piers Morgan, listed at 500/1.

The Journal approached Mr Hancock's office for reaction, but was told he was 'unavailable for statement at this time'.

Online he said: "Incredibly moving and dignified speech from the Prime Minister. She has given all in service of her country. Thank you Theresa."

Lucy Frazer

South East Cambridgeshire MP Lucy Frazer, who represents part of the town, Soham, and Ely, paid tribute to the outgoing Prime Minister.

"During her time as Prime Minister, Theresa May sought to tackle some of the burning injustices in our society," said the Solicitor General.

"She took office at one of the most challenging times in our political history and sought compromise to resolve the difficult choices facing her.

"She has been the most hardworking and truest of public servants and it has been a privilege to be an MP and a minister in the government during her leadership”.