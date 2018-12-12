Matt Hancock and Lucy Frazer back Theresa May in no confidence vote

Matt Hancock, health secretary (5651024)

MPs for West Suffolk and South East Cambridgeshire have said they will be backing Prime Minister Theresa May, who faces a vote of no confidence tonight.

Conservative MPs are set to decide the future of the Prime Minister between 6 and 8pm after the required 48 letters calling for a vote was submitted.

A result is expected about an hour later.

West Suffolk MP Matt Hancock, who is the Secretary of State for Health and Social Care, said: "I'm voting for the Prime Minister tonight and urge all colleagues to do the same.

"We should all be focussed on coming together for the sake of the future of the country."

South East Cambridgeshire MP Lucy Frazer said: "I support the Prime Minister. Now is not the time for a leadership contest. Now is the time to focus on our critical negotiation with the EU."

If Mrs May loses the secret ballot tonight she would be expected to stay on as a caretaker prime minister until a new leader is elected by the party, a process which could take six weeks. But, if she wins, her position as leader of the party would be safe for another year.

Outside Downing Street this morning she said changing the leader would 'put the country's future at risk and create uncertainty'.

"Weeks spent tearing ourselves apart will only create more division just as we should be standing together to serve our country. None of that would be in the national interest."