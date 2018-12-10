Masterplan for Newmarket's Hatchfield Farm development revealed
A ‘masterplan’ detailing the latest development plan for Lord Derby’s controversial Hatchfield Farm were on display in Newmarket on Wednesday.
In the latest round of the near decade-long saga surrounding the 26-hectare Fordham Road site details of the current proposals were being outlined for public comment in line with the district planning authority’s requirements.
They include 400 homes, of which 120 will be designated ‘affordable’, a site for a new primary school, five hectares of employment land and improvements to the bottleneck A14/A142 junction. Two vehicle accesses to the site are proposed, one with traffic signals between the A14 and the Studlands Park Avenue roundabout and the other off a new fourth arm to the Willie Snaith roundabout.
The site will also offer a variety of public open spaces including a park with sport and play facilities. The homes proposed range from one to five bedroom.
The consultation period for the plan runs until January 14 next year and it can be viewed at www.hatchfieldfarm.co.uk Comments should be made to info@hatchfieldfarm.co.uk
