Markets in Newmarket and Mildenhall set to re-open next week - but only for stalls selling food

Newmarket's market will re-open on Tuesday - but only for stalls selling food.

West Suffolk Council shut markets across the district at the end of March after it said the number of traders and visitors dwindled as they stayed away because of coronavirus fears.

But from Tuesday Newmarket's High Street market will re-open, and Mildenhall's set to serve customers again on May 29.

As part of new rules imposed by the council the market will be shorter, running from 9am to 2pm, and have a new layout.

And stall holders will be providing contactless payment where possible, use hand sanitiser, and will work with customers to ensure safe queuing.

But just food-only stalls will be set up initially, with the council re-opening the market in phases.

The second part of West Suffolk Council's plan is to bring back other permitted traders, like plant stalls, and will then be reviewing its operating hours.

The district will then look at allowing other stalls to re-open in light of government guidance on non-essential retail, but this is expected no earlier than June.

For the first two months back the council is offering free pitches to stall holders - but only to market traders who are not eligible for a government grant.

Cllr John Griffiths, leader of West Suffolk Council, asked shoppers to do their part to keep their distance and follow government guidance.

"The markets will of course be kept under close review but their reinstatement is an important step in the recovery of the town centre and businesses and in anticipation of shops beginning to trade again in early June," he said.

