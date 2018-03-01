Market cancelled in Newmarket and East Cambridgeshire halts bin collections as weather causes chaos

Markets have been cancelled and rubbish collection suspended as the bitterly cold weather continues to cause chaos.

Forest Heath District Council has canceled the Newmarket's Saturday market because of safety concerns and has also taken the decision to cancel this weekend's market in Mildenhall. Partner authority St Edmundsbury Borough Council has cancelled markets in Haverhill and Bury St Edmunds because of the sub-zero temperatures.

The adverse weather has also meant that Ely's Saturday market has been called off.

A spokesman for Forest Heath said: "We have taken careful soundings with traders and high street partners and while we are very sorry for any inconvenience, because of the disruption already caused by the extreme weather, and in light of the weather forecast, we have decided to cancel the makes we run on Friday and Saturday.

"We know loyal marker customers will be disappointed but hope they will be back next week to support our traders."

The bitterly cold weather has caused chaos as schools have been shut, trains delayed and canceled, and some roads have become dangerous to drive on.

In Soham and Fordham bin collections have been cancelled for the rest of the week as East Cambridgeshire District Council were concerned about the safety of their staff. The council have advised people that they should leave their collections out to be collected as soon as possible.

Across East Cambridgeshire green bin collections have been suspended until March 12 so that the authority can remove the backlog of black sacks and blue bins.

The Met Office have a Yellow weather warning until 9am on Saturday.

Tonight it is forecast to remain bitterly cold with a minimum temperature of -4°c, with Friday bringing some brightness and a maximum temperature of 0°c. Saturday sees an uplift in temperature, with winds moderating and showers becoming less snowy and more of rain.