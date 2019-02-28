Man with two ounces of cocaine in car arrested in Newmarket

Suffolk Police arrested a 66 year old in Newmarket's Barbara Stradbroke Avenue on Friday

A man with thousands of pounds worth of cocaine in his car was arrested in Newmarket on Friday.

Suffolk Police stopped a 66-year-old man in Barbara Stradbroke Avenue, who was found to be in the possession of a small quantity of the Class A drug.

After police searched his Peugeot 206 around two ounces of the substance were found, estimated to be worth up to £5,500.

He was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs, possession of Class A drugs, and also on suspicion of drug driving.

The man was taken to Bury St Edmunds police station where he was released under investigation.

A force spokesman said: "The supply and dealing of illegal drugs will not be tolerated and residents can be reassured that any information passed to the police will be acted on.

"Anyone concerned about drug related activity in their neighbourhood should contact police on 101 or you can provide any information anonymously by calling the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111."