Man with indecent images of children on computer avoids jail term

A man caught with more than 200 indecent images of children has avoided a jail term.

Richard French, 64, appeared at Ipswich Crown Court on Thursday after pleading guilty to five offences.

Police discovered that French had images stored on his computer and mobile phone including an extreme pornographic image involving a horse and a prohibited image of a child.

One of the charges related to possession of an extreme pornographic image in Newmarket. French, of Springfield, Somersham, was made the subject of a two-year community order, requiring participation in a 35-day rehabilitation activity programme and completion of 150 hours of unpaid work. He was also ordered to sign the sexual offences register for five years.