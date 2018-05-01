Man with bat sought after cars damaged in Lakenheath

Police are trying to trace a man seen in the street with a bat after seven vehicles were damaged in Lakenheath early on Monday.

Suffolk Police say the damaged vehicles were parked in Eriswell Drive, North Road and High Street.

The man was seen walking along Eriswell Drive at about 12.30am carrying what was thought to be a baseball bat. He was wearing a black coat with the hood up.

If you have any information about these crimes or the person involved call Suffolk Police on 101 quoting 37/23195/18 or use report it online at www.suffolk.police.uk/contact-us/report-something