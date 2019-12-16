Man who stuffed his Newmarket bungalow with £400,000 worth of cannabis jailed

A man who was caught growing almost £400,000 worth of cannabis in his Newmarket home has been jailed.

Ilir Aga, 37, filled his four bedroom house in Fordham Road with cannabis plant in what was described as a 'sophisticated operation'.

In April armed police stormed the house and witnesses reported the detached property - including its double garages - was 'stuffed full of drugs', leaving just two beds and a small kitchen.

Picture by Mark Westley. (9155457)

Aga pleaded guilty to producing Class B drugs at Cambridge Crown Court on Thursday.

He was sentenced to a year in prison.

Ilir Aga, 37, has been jailed for a year (24387072)

PC Alan Tregilgas, of Cambridgeshire Police, said: “This was a sophisticated operation that would have put a lot of cannabis on the streets. I am pleased we have managed to disrupt this and that Aga has been jailed.

Gallery1

“I hope this sends a clear message that we will work hard to find and destroy cannabis farms and put the people behind them before the courts.”

Read more CourtsNewmarket