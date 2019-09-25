Man taken to hospital after he cuts his wrists in Newmarket town centre

A man was taken to hospital today after cutting his wrists in Newmarket town centre.

At about 3pm today emergency services were called to Market Street, just off the High Street, after a man was seen cutting his wrists.

An eye witness said it appeared he had been drinking whiskey before he cut himself.

Newmarket incident in Market Street, Newmarket (17564460)

The eye witness said for about 40 minutes he was screaming and shouting, and at first he was not letting anybody help him.

Suffolk Police and the East of England Ambulance Service attended the scene.

Police cars and ambulance in Newmarket's High Street (17564729)

A police spokesman said when emergency services arrived at the scene they found the man's cuts still bleeding.

The man has been taken to West Suffolk Hospital.

Anyone can contact Samaritans any time on 0845 790 9090 or for free on 116 123.