Michael McFarlane's body was found after concerns were raised

An inquest has been formally opened into the death of a 26-year-old man at his home in Newmarket.

The body of Michael McFarlane was found on November 1 at an address in Lisburn Road.

On Monday, a hearing held at Suffolk Coroners’ Court, in Ipswich, was told that the discovery was made following concerns raised about the welfare of Mr McFarlane by a former girlfriend.

Assistant Suffolk coroner Dr Daniel Sharpstone, who adjourned the inquest to allow the completion of enquiries, said Mr McFarlane had been found inside the house and was lying on the floor.

A full hearing will be held in Ipswich at a date yet to be fixed.