Man robbed by knifeman on Newmarket's Yellow Brick Road
Published: 17:56, 13 November 2019
| Updated: 18:03, 13 November 2019
A man was robbed by a gang of armed men on Newmarket's Yellow Brick Road last night.
At about 6.20pm a 41-year-old man was approached by a group of men as he was walking along the path, near Bill Rickaby Drive.
The man was then threatened by a member of the gang with a knife. A quantity of cash was stolen.
The victim was not injured.
Tonight Suffolk Police have launched an appeal for witnesses or anybody who knows more about the incident.
A police spokesman said: "Anyone with any information about this incident or anyone travelling in the area that may have captured relevant dash-cam footage should contact West CID at Bury St Edmunds Police Station by quoting crime reference: 37/68616/19."