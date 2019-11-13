Man robbed by knifeman on Newmarket's Yellow Brick Road

A man was robbed by a gang of armed men on Newmarket's Yellow Brick Road last night.

At about 6.20pm a 41-year-old man was approached by a group of men as he was walking along the path, near Bill Rickaby Drive.

The man was then threatened by a member of the gang with a knife. A quantity of cash was stolen.

A man was robbed by a gang of armed men on Newmarket's Yellow Brick Road last night

The victim was not injured.

Tonight Suffolk Police have launched an appeal for witnesses or anybody who knows more about the incident.

A police spokesman said: "Anyone with any information about this incident or anyone travelling in the area that may have captured relevant dash-cam footage should contact West CID at Bury St Edmunds Police Station by quoting crime reference: 37/68616/19."