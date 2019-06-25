Regent Court, Newmarket (12968571)

A man in his 80s was rescued from a block of flats in Newmarket after a small fire in his his second floor home.

Yesterday firefighters were called to Regent Court, in Rowley Drive, at about 10.45pm after smoke was seen coming from the Flagship Housing retirement flats.

Two engines were at the scene and firefighters, using breathing apparatus, rescued the man from his flat.

A Suffolk Fire and Rescue spokesman said he declined help from the ambulance service.

On-call crews from Newmarket put out the small fire and left the scene at about midnight.

A Flagship Housing spokesman said: "We will be assessing the property for any damage today and are taking all necessary steps to ensure the welfare of our customers."