Man released on bail after driving through gates on to Newmarket playing field

A man has been released on bail after having allegedly driven a car through locked gates on to a Newmarket playing field.

On Saturday a man in his 20s was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and driving while unfit through drink or drugs after he drove on to Newmarket Academy's playing fields.

He smashed a Ford Fiesta through gates near Houldworth Valley Primary Academy, in Rowley Drive, and then drove across the field where he left tyre marks in the grass.

A man was arrested at the weekend after driving a car onto a Newmarket playing field. Picture: Mick Smith (34858415)

When at the other side he is alleged to have driven the car at another gate, causing substantial damage and bending the gate out on to the nearby path.

Police were called to the scene after receiving reports of a car 'being driven erratically' in Rowley Drive.

The car damaged gates at the playing field Picture: Dan Barker (34858471)

The man was arrested at the scene, and then taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Station where he was questioned.

He has been released on police bail pending further enquiries, which ends on June 10.

