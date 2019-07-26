Man pleads guilty to Newmarket business burglaries

A man has admitted to a spate of business break-ins in Newmarket town centre.

Yesterday Jason Spearman pleaded guilty to three counts of burglary at Suffolk Magistrates' Court.

Spearman, of Silhalls Close in Ashley, admitted to stealing 10 Chromebooks from Coracle Online in High Street between June 14 and 17.

The 46 year old also said he took £275 from Bouquets, High Street, on June 17.

And he pleaded guilty to smashing into butchers Powters, in Wellington Street, where he took two laptops, a CCTV camera and quantities of meat at some time between July 17 and 18.

Spearman has been remanded in custody until August 15, when he will be sentenced.