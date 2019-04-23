A man was on the roof of Newmarket's White Lion yesterday. Photo: Philip Fuller (9005250)

A man who was on the roof of a boarded up Newmarket pub was taken away by police last night after an emergency response lasting almost four hours.

Police, ambulance crews and firefighters were at the High Street's former White Lion pub as a man climbed across the roof and chimneys.

Suffolk Police were alerted at about 4.30pm. During his stay on the roof he was shouting at emergency services as they persuaded him to come down.

A police dog unit was at the scene and firefighters used a cherry picker to look over the roof.

An eyewitness, who was out walking his dog and did not want to be named, said: "He was at first sitting on the chimney, but I wasn't sure what he wanted - he was right on the tallest chimney but he moved."

Another observer said the man appeared to be armed with 'a couple of sharp aerials and had been throwing things at police'.

The man was taken away in handcuffs at 8.20pm after about four officers entered the site through a side fence.

He was detained under the Mental Heath Act.