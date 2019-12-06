Man jailed for stealing thousands of pounds worth of cable near Newmarket

A man who was caught stealing thousands of pounds of telecommunications cable has been jailed.

Fifty-year-old Donald Green was spotted by an officer from Suffolk’s road policing unit when he parked his white Ford Transit van on a grass verge along the A11 near Newmarket at about 10pm on October 27.

The officer illuminated the blue lights to alert other road users, but Green began to drive away.

Donald Green, 50, has been jailed (23524328)

He was pulled over on the A1304and arrested after it was discovered he was a disqualified driver.

A check of the vehicle’s details also showed it was being driven on false number plates.

A search of the area where the van had originally been parked revealed more than £3,600 worth of BT cables hidden behind a hedge, with more found in the back of Green’s van.

Green, of White Horse Avenue, Halstead in Essex, was jailed for 19 months at Cambridge Crown

Court last week after pleading guilty to theft, driving while disqualified and driving without insurance.

