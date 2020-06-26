A 27-year-old man has been jailed after he subjected a dog to a 'life of cruelty' in Newmarket.

At the end of last year, Jack Green, of Sycamore Avenue, Golcar, pleaded guilty to causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal between January 18 and May 2 2019.

It came after police discovered a five-month-old Patterjack-Daschund cross puppy outside a property in the town with a bandage on her leg.

Pippin (37324275)

When asked by police, Green claimed that the puppy, called Pippin, may have fallen from a car.

He added that he took her to the vet who told him to treat the injury himself, which he did by making a makeshift bandage with duct tape and a toilet roll holder.

Officers seized Pippin and took her to the vet, who said the puppy had suffered a severe leg injury that would require intensive treatment.

On Wednesday, magistrates in Ipswich jailed Green for 12 weeks. He was ordered to pay £200 in compensation and has been banned from keeping animals for five years.

Pippin was later rehomed after having been cared for by the RSPCA and has continued to learn to interact with her new family.

PC Victoria McNamara said: "As a Wildlife Crime Officer for Suffolk Police, I have a specific interest in animal welfare.Animals of all kinds are often hidden victims of crime and animal abuse can be a gateway to other offences being committed, it is wholly unacceptable to cause suffering to any animal and we will investigate and prosecute those offenders, bringing them to justice.

"In the case of Pippin, she was a little puppy who had for the first few months of her life suffered cruelty at the hands of her owner.She was not in the best condition, she weighed 3.1kg and was on pain relief for quite a few weeks due to her fractured leg.Over the last few months with correct care, adequate nutrition and lots of love, Pippin has flourished.

"Alongside A/PS Rebecca Webster, the rural crime unit and colleagues at West Yorkshire police roads policing unit in making the arrest we have all made a difference to the life of a puppy.Coupled with the expertise of Criminal Justice Unit Case Management Officer Jo Foley, it really has been a team effort in bringing the defendant to justice over his actions against this little dog.”

Read more CrimeNewmarket