Man indecently exposes himself in Newmarket public toilet

Public toilets just outside The Guineas Shopping Centre (3799919)

A man indecently exposed himself in a Newmarket public toilet when he performed a lewd act on Wednesday.

At about midday a man peered over a cubical in the public toilets just outside The Guineas Shopping Centre and then carried out a lewd act.

Suffolk Police have described the offender as a white man aged in his mid-20s, who is about 5ft10 with a shaved head. He was wearing a white t-shit and navy shorts.

A police spokesman said: "Witnesses, or anyone with information, should contact Suffolk police on 101, quoting reference 37/48008/18 or call the charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."