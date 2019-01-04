A man was arrested by Suffolk Police last night

A suspected knifeman was arrested last night after hitting a vehicle with a weapon in Newmarket.

Police were called to Brewers Lane, just off Fordham Road, at about 8.25pm yesterday after a man was seen waving a blade at a motorist in an altercation.

He is then alleged to have hit the vehicle with the weapon as the motorist drove away.

Suffolk Police arrested a 34-year-old suspect at an address nearby on suspicion of affray and for possession of an offensive weapon, and was taken to Bury St Edmunds police station for questioning where he currently remains.

Police in Fordham Road, Newmarket (6325717)

A force spokesman said: "Anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity or has any information about this incident should contact Suffolk Police on 101, quoting crime reference 37/578/19.

"Officers would also be keen to hear from anyone who may have captured any dashcam footage at around 8pm in Fordham Road.

"Alternatively, contact the charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."