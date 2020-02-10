Man held at knifepoint in targeted attack on Newmarket's Yellow Brick Road

A man was held at knifepoint on Newmarket's Yellow Brick Road on Friday in what police described as a targeted attack.

At about 11.30pm a man, who was walking along the town path, was approached by three men and then threatened with a knife.

His pockets were searched and, along with other items, had £400 stolen.

A Suffolk Police spokesman said they believed the robbery was a targeted attack, and the victim is known to the offenders.

One of the attackers was described as a white man who is about 20 years old, 5ft 6 tall, and wearing a white Nike top. The other two were described as black men, both in their 30s and between 5ft11 and 6ft.

They were both wearing sleeveless puffa body warmers, with one of the men having red sleeves coming from under the body warmer. Both are said to have had beards.

"Officers will continue to regularly patrol the area for visibility and re-assurance purposes," the spokesman said.

"Anyone who witnessed the incident should contact police, quoting crime reference 37/8160/20"

