Man handed suspended sentence after 90mph police chase through Newmarket ends up with him crashing into supermarket fence

A Newmarket man has been handed a suspended sentence after speeding along a town road at 90mph before crashing into a supermarket fence.

Stephen Clancy, 42, pleaded guilty to dangerous driving at Ipswich Magistrates Court and on Friday was sentenced to 14 weeks in prison, suspended for 24 months.

Clancy, of Edinburgh Road, also admitted to failing to stop and drink driving.

Stephen Clancy, aged 42 and of Edinburgh Road in Newmarket, was convicted at Ipswich Magistrates Court on Friday (30600795)

Suffolk Police tried to stop Clancy on Moulton Road at about 11.20pm on December 30 because of how he was driving.

But he failed to stop and led officers on a chase through the town.

In police dashcam footage released today, Clancy can be seen speeding along Fordham Road at 90mph before crashing into fencing at the town's Willie Sniath Road Tesco.

Inspector Gary Miller, from the Roads and Armed Policing team at Bury St Edmunds, said: "Clancy’s actions were highly irresponsible and he showed little or no concern for the potential impact of his actions, that could have caused complete devastation for other road users who were using the roads atthe same time.

"On being seen by police, he tried to evade the officers, driving at up to 90mph in a 30mph limit, whilst almost twice over the drink drive limit. It is incredibly lucky that no-one else was hurt or killed because of his selfish and dangerous driving.”

Read more CourtsNewmarket