Man dies after being hit by lorry on A14

Police news (6818253)

A man walking along the A14 at Newmarket died after he was hit by a lorry.

At about 11pm yesterday Suffolk Police were called to reports of a serious collision near Junction 37 involving a lorry and a man who was walking along the busy road.

The man, who was in his 30s, died at the scene.

The eastbound carriageway was closed overnight as police investigated the cause of the collision.

A police spokesman said: "Witnesses or anybody who may have any relevant dashcam footage are asked to call the serious collision investigation team on 101, quoting reference 455."