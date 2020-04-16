A man accused of murdering a Newmarket mother is set to submit a plea next month.

Charles Jessop, of Bakers Row in Newmarket, yesterday appeared at Ipswich Crown Court via video link and spoke only to confirm his identity and that he understood the court's directions.

The 28 year old is accused of murdering mum-of-two Clare Nash, 33, at her home in Brickfields Avenue on January 16.

At the 29 minute hearing, held over Skype, Jessop was not asked to submit a plea but Judge Martyn Levett told Jessop he would be expected to give one at his next court appearance.

A provisional trial date for July has been set.

Earlier this year an inquest was open and adjourned into Ms Nash's death at Suffolk Coroners Court.

