Man charged in connection with string of Newmarket burglaries

A man has been charged in connection with a string of town centre burglaries in Newmarket.

Jason Spearman, of Silhalls Close, in Ashley, is accused of breaking into three businesses in the town.

The 46 year old has been charged with the theft of 10 chromebooks from Coracle Online, in High Street, at some point between June 14 and 17.

Powters was one of the shops broken into - pictured on Thursday

He has also been charged with an incident on June 17 at Bouquets, also in High Street, where £275 was stolen.

Spearman has also been charged with a burglary at Powters, in Wellington Street, where two laptops, a CCTV camera, and quantities of meat were stolen at some point between July 17 and 18.

Spearman has been remanded in custody to appear before Suffolk Magistrates' Court, at Ipswich, tomorrow at 10am.