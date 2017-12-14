Man arrested after two attempted robberies in Mildenhall

A 32-year-old man has been arrested following two attempted robberies in Mildenhall.

The two incidents occurred yesterday afternoon between 4.10pm and 4.20pm in Mill Street and St Andrews Street.

In each location a man made a failed attempt to steal handbags from a 17-year-old girl and a 62-year-old woman.

In both cases, members of the public intervened and the suspect ran away.

Police arrived within a matter of minutes and a short while later arrested the man, who is from the Mildenhall area, on suspicion of robbery.

He was taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre where he currently remains for questioning.

Any witnesses to either incident are asked to call to call West CID at Bury St Edmunds Police Station on 101 quoting reference 79285/17.