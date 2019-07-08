Man arrested after police find 40 tins of baby milk in car parked at Newmarket's Waitrose

A 25-year-old man was arrested on Saturday after 40 tins of baby milk were found in a car boot outside a Newmarket supermarket.

Police were called to Waitrose, in Fred Archer Way, to an reports of thefts between 12.45pm and 1.25pm.

A car was found in its car park, with about 40 tins of baby milk in its boot.

Suffolk Police found about 40 tins of baby milk in the car boot. Picture: Suffolk Police

Suffolk Police arrested a 25-year-old man on suspicion of theft, and was taken to Bury St Edmunds police station.

He was released on police bail pending further enquiries until August 1.

The car was also seized.