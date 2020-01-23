Man arrested after bar fight at The Cherry Tree in Newmarket
Published: 12:35, 23 January 2020
| Updated: 12:39, 23 January 2020
A 34-year-old man was arrested last night after a bar fight at a Newmarket pub.
Suffolk Police were called the The Cherry Tree pub in Exning Road following reports of a fight at about 8.40pm.
Four police cars and an ambulance attended the scene and a 34-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault.
He was taken to Bury St Edmunds police station for questioning.
Today a police spokesman said any witnesses should contact them on 101, quoting crime number 37/4586/20.
Did you see what happened? E-mail dan.barker@newmarketjournal.co.uk or call 01638 564 103.
