A 34-year-old man was arrested last night after a bar fight at a Newmarket pub.

Suffolk Police were called the The Cherry Tree pub in Exning Road following reports of a fight at about 8.40pm.

Four police cars and an ambulance attended the scene and a 34-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault.

Cherry Tree Pub, Newmarket Picture: Google Maps (27444241)

He was taken to Bury St Edmunds police station for questioning.

Today a police spokesman said any witnesses should contact them on 101, quoting crime number 37/4586/20.

Did you see what happened? E-mail dan.barker@newmarketjournal.co.uk or call 01638 564 103.

