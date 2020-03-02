Man arrested after bar brawl at Newmarket's Waggon and Horses

A bar brawl on Saturday saw a Newmarket pub close and one man arrested.

Just before 7.40pm at the High Street's Waggon and Horses there was an argument between a group of men in the yard area of the pub.

A Suffolk Police spokesman said then a man struck a 20-year-old man in the face. He sustained a broken tooth and cuts to the face.

Police outside Newmarket High Street's Waggon and Horses about an hour after officers first responded (30618589)

It then sparked a fight between a number of people in the pub.

The spokesman said officers swiftly responded to the incident and brought the situation under control.

Eye witnesses on the High Street reported there was a large number of police officers and vehicles at the scene responding to the incident.

The pub, which is one of the oldest in Newmarket, was closed for the rest of the evening.

The police spokesman said: "A 51 year old was arrested on suspicion of assault and taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre for questioning and subsequently released under investigation.

"Enquiries into the incident are on-going."

