The man accused of murdering a Newmarket mother-of-two has had his plea hearing adjourned for a second time.

Charles Jessop, of Bakers Row, Newmarketis accused of killing 33-year-old Clare Nash on January 16.

Jessop, 28, was today expected to enter a plea today at Ipswich Crown Court but his solicitor Sam Parham, asked for another adjournment.

Judge Martyn Levett agreed, but said Jessop would be expected before the court on July 31.

His trial date, which was set for next month, has also been moved.

At the hearing,which lasted almost an hour, Jessop, appearing via video link from Norwich Prison, spoke only to agree to an extension to his time in custody as his legal team continued to work on the case.

Earlier this year an inquest was opened and adjourned into the death of Miss Nash.

Suffolk Coroners' Court heard she was found by paramedics at her Brickfields Avenue home by paramedics with severe injuries.

Detective Chief Inspector Matthew Connick told area coroner Jaqueline Devonish that Miss Nash was given medical treatment but was pronounced dead at the scene.

