Loyal Isleham couple celebrate 70 years of marriage

A couple who have been together since the end of the Second World War celebrated their platinum wedding last week.

Betty and Ted Bartlett met during a chance encounter in 1945, when Ted, 97, stopped for a drink at a pub in Betty’s hometown of Isleham on his way home to Warwickshire.

The pair were married three years later on April 11 at Isleham High Street Church, before settling there and having their three children – Michael, Carol and Marilyn.

Marilyn Hedger, the youngest of the three, said: “It was great for us to grow up with such close parents. They’ve loved each other very much all the way through. Even now as soon as they see each other they kiss and hold hands.

“They’ve spent the last 70 years laughing and talking with each other. They’ve worked at it and stuck by each other and been loyal and faithful to each other.”

Marilyn, 63, also said the births of their seven grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren were the best times of her parents’ lives.

“Having their family has been the most important thing to them. They’re not ones to spend money or go on extravagant holidays. Having days with their family around them is what is special to them,” she said.

Betty and Ted’s marriage has also rubbed off on their large family, with all their children and grandchildren following in their footsteps.

“We’re all in happy marriages and I think they’ve definitely played a big part in that. Their faith in each other has had a big impact on us all,” said Marilyn.

The pair have been inseparable throughout their marriage but Betty, 90, suffered a stroke earlier this year and was moved to Soham Village Nursing Home.

“This is the first time they’ve really been apart and even after 70 years, she’s just waiting to go home to dad,” said Marilyn.