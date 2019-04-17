West Suffolk House. (8743536)

Nominations have now been published for the local elections to be held on Thursday, May 2.

Here is a list of candidates standing in wards within the Newmarket Journal’s circulation area – both for the newly created West Suffolk Council and for East Cambridgeshire District Council.

West Suffolk

ICENI (Two seats)

Michael Bradshaw (West Suffolk Independent)

Dawn Patricia Dicker (West Suffolk Independent)

Douglas Samuel Davy Hall (Conservative)

Gaëlle Isabelle Kemp (Labour)

Jordon Kaine Millward (Conservative)

Simon Richard Morse (Green)

Claire Elizabeth Unwin (Labour)

KENTFORD and MOULTON (One seat)

Hilary Anne Appleton (Labour)

Roger Dicker (West Suffolk Independent)

Tom Kerby (Conservative)

LAKENHEATH (Two seats)

Stephen Peter Frost (Conservative)

David Ward Gathercole (Independent)

Colin Lawrence Bennett Noble (Conservative)

MILDENHALL GREAT HEATH (One seat)

Dickie Alecock (Independent)

Russell Edward Leaman (Conservative)

MILDENHALL KINGSWAY & MARKET (One seat)

David William Bowman (Conservative)

Patrick Finn (Labour)

Ian Shipp (Independent)

MILDENHALL QUEENSWAY (One seat)

Ruth Anne Bowman (Conservative)

Andrew Neal (Independent)

NEWMARKET EAST (Two seats)

Andrew Jeffery Appleby (West Suffolk Independent)

John Derry (Liberal Democrat)

Andrew Roger Gillett (Liberal Democrat)

Rachel Dene Serena Hood (Conservative)

Robert John Nobbs (Conservative)

Chris O’Neill (West Suffolk Independent)

Susan Jane Perry (Labour)

Robert Kevin Yarrow (Labour)

NEWMARKET NORTH (Two seats)

Ruth Allen (West Suffolk Independent)

Michael John Anderson (West Suffolk Independent)

Oliver Bowen (Labour)

Stephen John Edwards (Conservative)

Robin John Millar (Conservative)

Duncan Russell (Labour)

NEWMARKET WEST (Two seats)

Andy Drummond (Conservative)

Yasemin Fitzgerald (Labour)

Dave Hudson (UKIP)

Michael John Jefferys (Labour)

James Lay (Conservative)

THE ROWS (Two seats)

John Robert Smith

Lance George Stanbury (Conservative)

Don Waldron

James Edward Waters (Conservative)

WHEPSTEAD and WICKHAMBROOK (One seat)

Mary Evans (Conservative)

Mike McConnell (Labour)

UNCONTESTED

EXNING: Cllr Simon Cole (Conservative)

EAST CAMBRIDGESHIRE DISTRICT COUNCIL

BOTTISHAM (Two seats)

Charlotte Cane (Liberal Democrat)

Jane Goodland (Labour|)

Steve McGrady (Green Party)

Steve O’Dell (Labour)

Mathew Shuter (Conservative)

Bradley Thurston (Conservative)

John Trapp (Liberal Democrats)

BURWELL (Two seats)

David Brown (Conservative)

Martyn Cubitt (UKIP)

Lavinia Edwards (Conservative)

Hilary Sage (Labour)

Liz Swift (Labour)

FloraMay Waterhouse (Green Party)

Catherine Wrench (Liberal Democrats)

Hebe Wrench (Liberal Democrats)

ELY EAST (Two seats)

Matthew Downey (Liberal Democrats)

Liz Every (Conservative)

Richard Hobbs (Conservative)

Isobel Morris (Labour)

Louise Moschetta (Labour)

Clive Semmens (Green Party)

Kevin Wilkins (Liberal Democrats)

ELY NORTH (Two seats)

Sarah Bellow (Conservative)

Edward Carlsson Brown (Labour)

Rebecca Denness (Labour)

Simon Harries (Liberal Democrats)

Mike Rouse (Conservative)

Alison Whelan (Liberal Democrats)

ELY WEST (Three seats)

Susan Austen (Liberal Democrats)

John Borland (Independent)

Gemma Bristow (Green Party)

Sarah Fraser (Labour)

Mark Hucker (Labour)

Helen Merrick (Conservative)

David Miller (Conservative)

Charlie Page (Conservative)

Sarah Perkins (Labour)

Paola Trimarco (Liberal Democrats)

Christine Whelan (Liberal Democrats)

FORDHAM AND ISLEHAM (Two seats)

Derrick Beckett

Chris Crickmar (Labour)

Connor Docwra (Liberal Democrats)

Jamie Goodland (Labour)

Julia Huffer (Conservative)

Rupert Moss-Eccardt (Liberal Democrats)

Joshua Schumann (Conservative)

SOHAM NORTH (Two seats)

Chris Abbott (Labour)

Victoria Charlesworth (Liberal Democrats)

Eileen Foley (Labour)

Mark Goldsack (Conservative)

Alec Jones (Liberal Democrats)

Carol Sennitt (Conservative)

SOHAM SOUTH (Two seats)

Ian Bovingdon (Conservative)

Janna Burnett (Liberal Democrats)

Lucy Frost (Labour Party)

Dan Schumann (Conservative)

Peter Tyson (Labour)

Charles Warner (Liberal Democrats)

WOOD DITTON (Two seats)

Teresa Crickmar (Labour)

Richard Fullerton (UKIP)

Christopher Ross (Liberal Democrats)

Alan Sharp (Conservative)

Susan Smith (Labour)

Amy Starkey (Conservative)

Zoe Whelan (Liberal Democrats)