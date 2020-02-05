A county council has told worried Newmarket residents who will soon be fined for parking outside their homes to lobby their town councillors to support a residents’ parking scheme.

From April 6, parking wardens will be patrolling all of the town’s streets, handing out £70 fines to drivers who are parked illegally.

But it means residents in many town centre streets, including All Saints’ Road, Park Lane, Park Avenue, Granby Street and Lisburn Road will not be able to park outside their homes between 8am and 6pm.

All Saints Road, Newmarket, pictured last week.

In some areas there are free-to-use parking bays, but these are limited to just one hour with a no return policy in place.

All Saints’ Road resident David Moore said he had concerns about the upcoming enforcement in the area.

And Diana Albuquerque, of Park Lane, said she couldn’t afford to pay for an annual parking ticket, had nowhere to park, and was worried about walking through town late at night.

From April, residents like Mr Moore or Ms Albuquerque will have to either find a non-restricted road near their home, or pay £250 to West Suffolk Council for a year-long season ticket to use one of their town car parks.

The parking restrictions have been in place for some time, but Suffolk Police put a low priority on enforcing parking and the on-street parking regulations have never been properly enforced.

But now Suffolk County Council has told concerned car owners to ask Newmarket Town Council to back a residents’ parking pass.

“Residents who are affected by the new civil parking enforcement may want to consider a residents’ parking scheme. In the first instance it is recommended that they contact their town council to ensure that there is strong support from residents and businesses,” a county spokesman said.

As far back as 2010 proposals for residents parking zones have been discussed.

In a long-term strategy funded by the then Forest Heath District Council, it was advised the council introduce pay and display parking bays in the High Street, hold a consultation into residents’ parking zones on streets within a five minute walk or the town centre, and potentially expand car parking spaces in the town centre.

But, with the introduction of civil parking enforcement, it could also mean more protection for Newmarket’s green spaces which are often damaged as a result of illegal parking.

Residents in the past have raised concerns about cars in St Mary’s Square, Studlands Park, in Exning Road parking on grass verges and no action taken.

Parking fines will be handed out by one of West Suffolk Council 18 wardens.

Read more Newmarket