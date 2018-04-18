Lloyds Banks closing Lakenheath and Clare branches

Lloyds Banks yesterday announced its Lakenheath and Clare branches would be among 49 closing across the country.

Branches are scheduled to close between July and October but a bank spokesman said: “Soham, Clare, Frinton on Sea, Brightlingsea, Chatteris and Lakenheath closures will have a mobile branch in place to support these areas.

“The mobile branch will be live before these branches close.”

Lloyds is adding seven new mobile branches to its fleet to cope with the increased demand.

It also says it is creating 925 jobs in other places, reducing job losses nationally to 305.

A spokesman for Lloyds said: “These branch closures are in response to changing behaviour and the reduced number of transactions being made in branches.”

“The group’s policy is always to use natural turnover and to redeploy people wherever possible to retain their expertise and knowledge within the group.

“Since 2011, over 90 per cent of role reductions have been achieved through a combination of natural attrition, redeployment and voluntary redundancy.”

The Lloyds Group, which includes the Halifax and Scottish Widows, had a 24 per cent increase in profits to £5.3 billion for 2017. In February it announced its chief executive António Horta Osório had an 11 per cent pay rise last year, bringing his salary to £6.42 million.