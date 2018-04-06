Lidgate woman died after crash in Portugal, inquest concludes

A woman from Lidgate died as a result of a car accident in Portugal, a coroner has concluded.

Caroline Fowlston, 68, of Red House, suffered serious chest injuries when a car being driven by her husband and in which she was a front seat passenger, struck a brick wall.

On Thursday an inquest at Suffolk Coroner’s Court heard that Mrs Fowlston died on January 29 in hospital in Lisbon.

Suffolk area coroner Nigel Parsley said that no other vehicles were involved in the accident but details had not been released by the Portugese authorities despite an official request from his office.

Under Portugese law, it was not allowed to pass on the findings of the cause of death to next of kin, the inquest was told.

A post-mortem examination had been conducted in Portugal but a second was ordered following the return of Mrs Fowlston’s body to the UK, where she was formally identified by her son William on February 5.

The examination carried out at the West Suffolk Hospital by consultant pathologist Dr Carl Love concluded that she died as a result of chest injuries with the possibility of a ruptured heart which may have been perforated by a rib.

Mr Parsley recorded a conclusion that Mrs Fowlston died as a result of a road traffic collision.