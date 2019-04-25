Newmarket Leisure Centre (9139566)

Newmarket’s leisure centre is set for a £1.8 million package of improvements.

The refurbishment will see the Exning Road centre benefit from a range of new facilities and follows a similar scheme recently completed at the Haverhill Leisure Centre, which, like Newmarket is managed by the not-for-profit organisation Abbeycroft Leisure.

Newmarket district councillor Andy Drummond, who is cabinet member for leisure and culture, said he was delighted with the proposal which has been designed to increase the number of people who take part in physical activity so promoting the heath and wellbeing of residents of Newmarket.

It features a range of improvements including the development of a soft play area with integrated sensory play features; a new cafe; an extension to the gym; a new first floor Self Centre studio offering mindful classes in disciplines such as yoga, pilates, and meditation; a health studio working in partnership with NHS partners; a studio for the centre’s popular spinning classes which sees participants exercising on stationary specialist bikes and improved changing facilities.

“Irrespective of the result of the election, we have to put plans in place and the target for completion of the work is 2020,” said Cllr Drummond.

Newmarket Leisure Centre opened just over 10 years ago providing the town with a range of fitness facilities including a new 25 metre six lane swimming pool and learner pool replacing the town’s 72-year-old swimming pool in the High Street, which finally closed in December 2008.