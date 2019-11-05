Latest police data reveals reports of antisocial behaviour in Newmarket cut in half

Newmarket's police logged 154 reports of crime in September, latest statistics released show.

After antisocial behaviour reports surging in August, in September police statistics reveal bad behaviour has dropped from 64 offences reported to 31.

Drapery Row, just off Market Street, is the town's highest crime area in the month with 13 offences reported.

The Home Office have released latest crime statistics

In September crimes reported in the Newmarket neighbourhood, which also includes Exning, dropped from 227 in August to 154 reports logged.

In East Cambridgeshire, which is covered by the Ely South policing team, reports of crime remained at 144. This is a drop from the year high total in June when 156 offences were reported.

And in the villages surrounding Newmarket, which includes Mildenhall, there were 105 reported offences. In August there were 90.