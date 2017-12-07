Late night shopping comes back to Newmarket tonight

Shoppers have waited 10 years for a late night Christmas shopping event in Newmarket – and then two come along in the space of a month.

Following on from last month’s successful return of the popular event which had not been held in the town for a decade, a number of town centre shops will be staying open tonight until 8pm.

TK Maxx, Shoehorne, Ponden Home Interiors, Scratchers Nail Salon, Bliss Hair and Beauty, Select Fashion, Peacocks and Ooma will be keeping their doors open for shoppers.

While the evening will not have the razzmatazz of November’s event with its music, fairground rides and street food, Love Newmarket, which has organised tonight’s treat, say it will give shoppers another chance to find that last minute present.