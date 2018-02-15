Lakenheath man with over 200 child abuse images, drugs and weapons escapes jail

A man caught with more than 200 indecent images of children, 64 of which were categorised as the most serious, as well as thousands of pounds worth of drugs and four weapons, has escaped a jail term.

Jacob Yarrow, 39, of Briscoe Way, Lakenheath, pleaded guilty to three counts of making indecent images, four counts of possessing a prohibited weapon or firearm, and possessing a controlled drug being class B cannabis when he appeared at Ipswich Crown Court and was sentenced to 10 months’ imprisonment suspended for two years.

He was sentenced to 10 months imprisonment, suspended for two years.

The court heard that during a search of Yarrow’s home on January 25, 2017, police found a number of electronic devices including laptops, tablets, hard drives, memory sticks, games consoles and mobile phones, later found to contain the indecent images, over 500g of ‘skunk’ cannabis and 47g of herbal cannabis (Class B) worth between £3,500 and £4,170 and four incapacitate sprays, which are similar to pepper sprays.

Yarrow was also made the subject of a sexual harm prevention order for 10 years and a rehabilitation requirement to attend over a 20-day period. He was also ordered to pay £260 in costs.