Lakenheath man had more than 200 indecent child images

A 39-year-old man from Lakenheath who had more than 200 indecent images of children has been given a 10 month jail sentence, suspended for two years.

Jacob Yarrow, of Briscoe Way, pleaded guilty at Ipswich Crown Court to three counts of making indecent images, four of possessing a prohibited weapon and one of possessing class B cannabis.

A police search of his home in January 2017 revealed a number of electronic devices including laptops, tablets and hard drives, more than 500g of skunk cannabis (Class B), 47g of herbal cannabis (Class B) and four incapacitate sprays.

On the devices, officers found 64 category A indecent images, 50 category B Images and 100 category C Images.

A police drugs expert valued the cannabis seized at between £3,500 and £4,170.

Yarrow was also given a sexual harm prevention order for 10 years, a rehabilitation requirement over 20 days and was ordered to pay £260 in costs.

PC Bob Williams, from safeguarding and investigations, said: “On what is Safer Internet Day we hope that this case sends a clear message out to such offenders that the internet is not an anonymous space for accessing indecent images. Such activity does leave a digital footprint and we will find it.”