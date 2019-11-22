Labour's West Suffolk candidate calls on Matt Hancock to have a hustings in Newmarket

The Labour candidate for West Suffolk has today called on her Conservative rival to hold a hustings event in Newmarket.

In a campaign stop-off at the town's day centre, Claire Unwin said secretary of state for health, Matt Hancock, had declined to hold a debate in Newmarket in favour of a Haverhill one.

"He said the one in Haverhill was adequate even thought that's oversubscribed," she said. "People from Brandon, for example, will have to drive over an hour to get to Haverhill.

Claire Unwin, pictured at Newmarket Day Centre (22303814)

"I would absolutely love to see Matt Hancock do a hustings in Newmarket. I think people have a democratic right to hear their potential MP speak."

A spokesman for Mr Hancock said he has been campaigning regularly in West Suffolk since the general election was called.

Matt Hancock launched his campaign in Newmarket(22303040)

But, he said, despite enjoying hustings, because of Mr Hancock's position as heath secretary he had outstanding commitments that meant he was not available on the date suggested for the Newmarket meeting.

The organisers of the event being held in Haverhill on Friday have been so inundated with ticket requests that more have been made available.

Candidates 2019 West Suffolk (21880451)

Reach Community Projects announced on Wednesday that it is organising the hustings at the Methodist Church Hall in Haverhill's Camps Road. The doors open at 6.30pm for a 7pm start.