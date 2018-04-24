King’s Lynn hospital celebrates 11 births on same day as new royal arrival

The joy at the arrival of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s third child has been shared by 12 other families whose newborns are being cared for by Lynn hospital staff.

Around 2,500 babies are born at the town’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital every year, an average of around seven per day.

Louise Lamb with her second child Rosie June, who was born just seven minutes after the new prince

But 11 newborns were delivered there on Monday and a 12th was admitted after arriving en route to the hospital.

Among those sharing the big moment was Louise Lamb, from Swaffham, whose second child, named Rosie June, arrived just seven minutes after the new prince.

She said: “My sister texted me at 10am to say that I was in competition. I didn’t find out until afterwards that Kate had beaten me.

“I saw the pictures of Kate on the hospital steps later. I couldn’t believe it – she just looked so fresh-faced. She looked better than I do when I’m not pregnant.”

King's Lynn resident Julija Zeimyte was one of 11 women to give birth at QEH on the same day as the Duchess of Cambridge had her third child.

But it was a rather more dramatic arrival for Darlene Suttle, from Newmarket, who was in a caravan in Hunstanton with her partner Zhi Wei Zheng and their 18-month-old daughter Zhia when she went into labour at around 9.30pm last night.

After getting advice from West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds, where a scan was scheduled for this morning, contractions began and the couple set about getting themselves to a nearer hospital as soon as possible.

A fellow caravan owner agreed to drive the couple to the QEH but the baby couldn’t wait that long and was delivered near Snettisham at around 10.45pm.

Darlene said: “I was trying to be as quiet as possible because I didn’t want to worry the driver!

“It’s scary to read in the newspapers about people giving birth in vehicles and then it happens to me!

“We’d seen the images of Kate with her baby and who would think of our baby just coming like that so soon afterwards?

“After 9pm it started to feel a bit painful and I started to think ‘I’m in labour.’ When I was in the car I was thinking ‘please let me reach the hospital.’”

QEH head of midwifery Lesley Deacon said: “We have fantastic maternity services at QEH including the midwifery-led pathway for women to have their babies at home or on the Waterlily Birth Centre.

“We’re delighted to have had so many babies safely delivered here on such a special day for the royal family, which obviously has strong links with our hospital and the county. We want to send all our best wishes to the mothers, babies and families we care for.”