Coffee cups will be chinking and kettles boiling tomorrow when fund-raisers across the Newmarket area take part in the World’s Biggest Coffee Morning for Macmillan Cancer Support.

Last year, nearly £27 million was raised nationally and the charity is hoping local events will help them to do even better.

In Newmarket, from 8am to noon, the Bedford Lodge Hotel and Spa will be serving a hot drinks and home-made shortbread biscuits for £3.50, or a hot drink with a choice of cake for £5 in the Roxana Bar.

World's Biggest Coffee Morning 2018 | Macmillan Cancer Support Sue Peachey with volunteers at West Row Village Hall Picture Mark Westley. (17695941)

Last year’s event raised £475 and the hotel is aiming to beat that total.

Staff at Newmarket’s Barclays Bank will be serving refreshments between 9.30am and 12.30pm, while in The Guineas Shopping Centre there will be coffee and a children’s colouring competition from 10am to 2pm.

At George Gibson Close, in Exning, there will be a a coffee morning between 10am and noon.

Members of Burwell Women’s Institute will have the kettle on at the village’s ex-service club between 10am and noon and West Row will be staging its annual coffee morning fund-raiser in the village hall between 10am and 2pm.

If you are organising a coffee morning contact the Journal newsdesk on 01638 564104.