Kaiser Chiefs and Bananarama to headline Newmarket Nights

Kaiser Chiefs (7541895)

Kaiser Chiefs and Bananarama are set to headline Newmarket Nights later in the year.

Leeds band Kaiser Chiefs will return to the July Course for the first time since 2016 on June 28.

A festival favourite, the Brit Award-winning band shot to fame in 2005 with their hit 'I Predict a Riot' followed by 'Oh My God', 'Everyday I Love You Less and Less' and number one 'Ruby'.

And 80s band Bananarama will take to the Newmarket stage for the first time on August 9, the Jockey Club have revealed.

Sara Dallin and Keren Woodward have been one of pop’s most influential and revered groups.

Bananarama (7541893)

As the most successful female band worldwide with the most charting singles, multiple sell-out tours and 32 Top 40 UK hits, for the past three decades the band has continued to produce smash hits.

Amy Starkey, regional director east of Jockey Club racecourses, said: “We are delighted to be welcoming the Kaiser Chiefs back to the Newmarket Nights stage. They always put on such a wonderful performance and I’m sure, given the requests we often receive to invite them back to the racecourse, that their fans will be thrilled to head to the July Course this summer and rock out with them again.

“We are also very excited to welcome Bananarama to Newmarket Nights for the first time. One of the most successful all-female groups of all time and still going strong after almost 40 years, we are sure the group will deliver a performance to remember for their fans this summer.”

Tickets go on sale on Wednesday at thejockeyclublive.co.uk. Tickets start at £27 for Bananarama and £29 for Kaiser Chiefs.