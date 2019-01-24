John Durrant, general manager of Newmarket Open Door, dies aged 64

John Durrant (6769703)

John Durrant, general manager of Newmarket homeless charity Open Door has died after a brief battle with cancer. He was 64.

A former mayor of Cambridge, he first joined Newmarket Open Door near 20 years ago and under his inspirational leadership the charity went from strength to strength providing support and advice to some of the most vulnerable members of the community.

Under his stewardship, the supported housing project for young people grew from just seven rooms to 24 and the charity helped finance itself with charity superstores in both Newmarket and Mildenhall. It also operated a food bank.

Tracey Dove, Open Door's accommodation manager said: "All of us at Newmarket Open Door are deeply saddened by the passing of our friend and colleague John.

"We will miss him greatly. John demonstrated the highest values of integrity and compassion in his work . His personal touch, quick wit and endless charm will inspire and stay with us always. His profound impact on the charity will forever be remembered."