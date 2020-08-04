Jamie Stevens, who has links to Newmarket and Mildenhall still missing from Felixstowe
A 16-year-old boy with links to Newmarket and Mildenhall is still missing.
Jamie Stevens, who is from Felixstowe, was last seen on Wednesday, July 22, at around midday.
He was reported missing to police shortly after 11.10pm the day after.
He is described as white, 5ft 9ins tall, of slim build and with light-brown hair and blue eyes.
He was last seen wearing an unknown top and blue jeans with black and red trainers. He was also carrying a large black bag.
A Suffolk Police spokesman said its officers are concerned for Jamie’s welfare and are asking anyone who believes they have seen him, or who has any information regarding his whereabouts, to should contact them on 101.
