James Blunt and Plan B announced as next headliners for Newmarket Nights

Plan B and James Blunt are the two latest names to be announced as headliners of Newmarket Nights.

The summer music and racing show, hosted by Newmarket Racecourses, will be the first for Plan B - Ben Drew - for over four years. The BRIT Award winner's first album, The Defamation of Strickland Banks, reached quadruple-platinum status, selling 1.4 million copies in the UK alone, hitting number one on release.

Returning for the second time, James Blunt has become a favourite after giving thousands of fans an unforgettable performance in 2014.

Since his smash hit album Back to Bedlam in 2004, he has sold over 20 million albums and 12.8 million singles across the globe. His most recent album, The Afterlove, is his fifth top 10 album.

Plan B will be in Newmarket on July 27, with James Blunt heading to the town on June 29.

James Blunt said: "I'm really looking forward to returning to Newmarket Racecourses. It will definitely be a highlight for me this summer."

Both singers join the already announced acts Craig David - July 20 - and The Vamps, who will be headlining Summer Saturday Live on August 25.

Amy Starkey, Regional Director of Jockey Club Racecourses, said: "‘We are delighted to announce Plan B and James Blunt as our next Newmarket Nights headliners.

"We’re excited to welcome James back as we know first hand how exceptional his live shows are. Plan B is also a great addition to our line up, it will be his first time at the racecourse but I am sure he will be very popular."

Tickets go on sale at 8am on Friday, with a pre-sale starting on Wednesday at thejockeyclublive.co.uk.