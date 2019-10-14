It's ready, steady, play as Gazeley's new park opened

It was ready, steady, play for youngsters in Gazeley as the new equipment at the village’s recreation ground was officially opened.

On hand to cut the red ribbon were parish councillor Charlene Vandenbroucke and Mark Orriss who initiated the project more than 18 months ago. The opening marked the final success of their work to get the scheme off the ground and to obtain funding to make it a reality.

Residents had been consulted via social media and a questionnaire and had given overwhelming support to the plan to improve or replace the equipment in the play park area and make it a more more attractive meeting place for families and local residents.

Grants and local authority funding were applied for and obtained, fund-raising activities were organised in the village and pledges and cash donations were made by individuals to meet the £14,000 cost of the project. Among the cash raised was £3,000 from the Tesco Bags of Help scheme, £4,000 from the village and community and a £4,500 Havebury Community Investment grant.

The play area now includes an adventure trail, an access platform and a ramp with pull-up rope along the existing slide. For older children, parallel and chin-up bars and a climbing frame have been added.

Charlene said installation work had only been finished days before it was set to open.

“I’ve been told that there were children playing there all afternoon on Saturday. It’s so good that it is safe because it’s enclosed and away from the road,” she said.

“The land was given in 1838 to the Lord of the Manor and the churchwardens for the recreation and leisure of the inhabitants of Gazeley and its has come down to the parish council on the same basis. Our work on this project has been one hundred per cent in line with what the land was meant for when it was first awarded.”