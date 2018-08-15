Isleham estate plan wins approval from East Cambridgeshire's planners despite traffic concerns

East Cambridgeshire District Council's planners meet on the first Wednesday every month (3616677)

Councillors have approved outline plans to build an Isleham estate despite concerns about traffic leaving the 125-house development.

East Cambridgeshire District Council’s planning committee unanimously backed Bloor Homes’ plan to build on land in Fordham Road on Wednesday.

But councillors criticised Cambridgeshire County Council’s highways department which forecast just 0.2 cars per property on average turning into Fordham Road at peak times.

Committee chairman Cllr Joshua Schumann criticised the prediction. “It’s staggering there’s 0.2 car projection per dwelling and I can’t believe people in Isleham can live on 0.2 cars,” he said.

Developers had originally proposed traffic calming measures for the road, but had been told by the county council no specific proposals would be required.

Cllr Mark Goldsack said it was a ‘massively congested area’ adding: “About 200 cars will go towards Fordham Primary School. We need to rethink the safety aspect of this road.”

Paul Belton, representing Bloor Homes, said the developer would fund traffic calming measures originally outlined in plans.

Earlier in the year East Cambridgeshire was told it no longer had a five year land supply.